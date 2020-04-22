Michael Jordan donates proceeds from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; Docuseries to coronavirus-related charity

WENN

Former professional basketball player Michael Jordan is donating all his proceeds from new ESPN docuseries "The last Dance"for charity.

Over 10 episodes, "The Last Dance" details Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls and the victorious 1997-98 season when the team claimed its sixth NBA (National Basketball Association) championship.

The star is expected to earn between $ 3 million (£ 2.4 million) and $ 4 million (£ 3.2 million) for the series, and a representative told People Jordan that "she has already promised to donate to Friends of the Children, a National nonprofit organization that provides vulnerable children, ages 4-6, with professional mentors who stay with them from kindergarten through graduation. "

It is also "investigating additional causes related to the coronavirus," they added.

"The Last Dance" has already broken audience records as the most-watched ESPN documentary, with 6.1 million people tuning in to watch episodes one and two, after the show aired for the first time on Sunday, April 19. .

The new episodes will air on Sundays on ESPN and on Netflix the day after they air on ESPN.