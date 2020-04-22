Michael Jackson livid as Madonna told him to dress like a girl

WENN / Daniel Deme / Ivan Nikolov

Kenneth & # 39; Babyface & # 39; Edmonds remembers what the late King of Pop said to him: "Babyface, can you believe he wants me to dress like a girl?" He said, "I would never do that." & # 39;

Up News Info –

During Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds' live Instagram battle with Teddy Riley, the former poured some tea on Michael Jackson. Among them was the moment when the late King of Pop was so angry at Virgin for asking her to dress like a girl for her music video "In the Closet".

Between songs, Babyface remembered what MJ said to him: "Babyface, can you believe he wants me to dress like a girl?" He said, "I would never do that." He said, "She was trying to change everything. It was crazy." "The record producer later mentioned that hit maker" Heal the World "was really pissed off about it," to the point where he decided to replace Queen of Pop with Naomi Campbell.

Produced by MJ and Teddy Riley, "In the Closet" was released in April 1992 as the third single from their eighth album "Dangerous". It became the third consecutive single on the album's top ten, as it peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also topped Billboard's R&B track list.

The song was originally conceived as a duet between the "Beat It" singer and Madonna. In a 1992 interview with British journalist Jonathan Ross, hit maker "Like a Virgin" claimed that she worked on some lyrical ideas for the song, but when presented to Michael, she decided they were too provocative and decided not to continue. . with the project

She said at the time: "I started writing words and getting ideas and things, I introduced them to her and they didn't like it. I think all she wanted was a provocative title, and she finally didn't want the song's content to … more or less, living up to the title. "