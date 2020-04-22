Masked singer unmasks the banana

The banana has lost its peel.

The masked singer just said goodbye to another contestant after an episode of final clashes, and it was the banana who said goodbye and took his head off. While some people convinced him in his early appearances that he was a comedian, the assumptions soon turned to rock star Bret Michaels, who is exactly who he turned out to be. And I was excited to be on this show.

"I have to tell you that I would have done anything to get here," he said. "This is the most incredible show. I've never had such a good time."

"Bret, did you choose to be a banana?" guest panelist Sharon Osbourne asked.

"I did it," said Bret Michaels. "How sick is that?"

"No one would think of a rock god in a banana costume," said Robin Thicke. True, although Sharon Osbourne discovered it and managed to convince the entire panel that it was him, apart from Ken, as expected.