Mars 2020 team has to launch a Mars rover while working from home – BGR

NASA's Mars 2020 mission is still scheduled thanks to the tireless efforts of staff members working from home.

The mission is scheduled to launch on August 5, but if it loses its window, NASA will have to wait until 2022 for another launch attempt.

When the new coronavirus pandemic began to affect companies and organizations in the United States, the scientific community couldn't help but wonder how long it would take for NASA to be affected and how dramatic the impact could be. Once a NASA employee contracted COVID-19, NASA began implementing their work orders from home and eventually ordered all personnel to work from home unless they were deemed "mission critical."

In a new blog post from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, we can see the people behind the Mars 2020 mission in their "new,quot; workspaces. As the agency explains, the tight mission schedule means there's no opportunity for downtime, and working from home really is work for the brilliant minds brought together by NASA.

If it were another mission, NASA might have the option of approaching things differently, but trips to Mars await no one, virus or otherwise.

"The mission has not stopped because neither has Mars," the agency explains in a new blog post. "Due to planetary alignment, the only time to launch a large payload to Earth's second closest planetary neighbor occurs only three weeks out of 26 months. If Perseverance doesn't exit the launch pad before the end of this launch opportunity, the project will have to wait until September 2022 to try again. Perseverance is the only NASA mission in the coming months with such an orbital restriction. "

NASA doesn't want to wait until 2022, especially when the Perseverance rover is so close to being ready to fly. Letting everything sit idle for over two years for another launch opportunity is simply not an option, and that means a great job is being done in the offices of NASA staff members.

"NASA has determined that Perseverance is the agency's highest priority science program and the project has responded magnificently to this challenge," said Michael Watkins, JPL director, in a statement. "When we realized that the pandemic it would affect access to the lab, they were quick to define their primary goal as workplace safety for team members and their families, and then put together a plan around that, providing the clearest path to the launch pad "

With approximately 90% of the team now in full home work mode, JPL still has a good number of staff members on site at the Kennedy Space Center. Some 80 "mission critical team members,quot; are testing the spacecraft in preparation for launch. The window for the launch of the Mars 2020 mission opens on July 17 and lasts until August 5, so the clock is definitely ticking.

