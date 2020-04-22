Married Derek and Katie Split of First Sight

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Married Derek and Katie Split of First Sight

And just like that, another couple has resigned.

Tonight Married at first sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of divorcing.

"Fortunately, Katie made it really easy not to fall in love with her. I got hurt," Derek shared with the host. Kevin Frazier. "Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago."

He continued, "My biggest fear is that she is having an affair with her ex. Then I found out a few days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I heard about it from five different people … I firmly believe that you had an affair with your ex while we were filming and I don't believe anything you say because I no longer trust you. "

Katie flatly denied that she had slept with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek, but admitted to having had a "physical mistake,quot; later in the marriage.

So what prompted Katie to return to her ex even if she had no intention of entering into a serious relationship with him?

"We had no physical connection at all," he told Derek. "I felt that the more I knew (Derek), the further I fell from falling in love with him."

During the meeting, which was filmed almost five months after Decision Day, the couple said they found new tenants to take over their one-year lease. And before the discussion was over, both sides wished each other well to find love.

"The reason I didn't want to go anymore is because I didn't want to take it off trying to find it when I knew that wasn't going to happen," Katie explained.

Tonight's news means Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer they are the only couple of the current season still married. But where are other marriages in the franchise? Check with our gallery below.

FYI

Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after five years

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis

Final state: together

Current status: proud and married parents

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Monet Bell and Vaughn Copland

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after Jessica filed for a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, married at first sight

Zach Dilgard / A + E Networks

Ashley Doherty and David Norton

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Role of Samantha, Neil Bowlus, married at first sight

Zach Dilgard / A + E Networks

Samantha Rol and Neil Bowlus

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, married at first sight

A + E Networks

Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced after 14 months of marriage

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz

End state: separate

Current status: divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast

Final state: together

Current status: divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, married at first sight

Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks

Ashley Petta and Anthony D & # 39; Amico

Final state: together

Current status: parents together and proud of a girl

Married at first sight, season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic

Final state: not together

Current status: divorced. And in April 2019, she became engaged to the program's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at first sight, season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley

Final state: together

Current status: divorce after 10 months of marriage

Married at first sight, season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre

Final state: together

Current status: parents married and proud of a girl

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at first sight, TV dating reality shows

Pot life / kinetic content

Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd

Final state: together

Current status: married and recently received a girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, married at first sight

Pot life / kinetic content

Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: divorced.

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram: "We have all been created with a purpose. I have identified mine. To love and serve God. And now to love and guide you. You are a Queen. There is no one like you." . I want to spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My equal. My love. Thank you, love. SAID YES! "

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at first sight, TV dating reality shows

Pot life / kinetic content

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty

Final state: together

Current status: divorced

Married at first sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth

Final status: married

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Final status: divorce

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen

Final status: married

Current status: married

Married at first sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Final status: divorce

Current status: divorced

Married at first sight, season 9

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married at first sight, season 9

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married at First Sight, Season 9

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married at first sight, season 9

Photography JCM- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Belinda Green

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd

Dagment Photography

Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married in First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Dagment Photography

Meka Jones and Michael Watson

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Married in First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Victoria V Photography

Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad

Final state: together

Current status: together

Married in First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Victoria V Photography

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice

End state: separate

Current status: divorce

Mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) May 20 at 8 p.m. In all life.

%MINIFYHTML2c62f2b05523997aefaeef2a8700c87e14%%MINIFYHTML2c62f2b05523997aefaeef2a8700c87e15%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here