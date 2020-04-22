Married Derek and Katie Split of First Sight

And just like that, another couple has resigned.
Tonight Married at first sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of divorcing.
"Fortunately, Katie made it really easy not to fall in love with her. I got hurt," Derek shared with the host. Kevin Frazier. "Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago."
He continued, "My biggest fear is that she is having an affair with her ex. Then I found out a few days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I heard about it from five different people … I firmly believe that you had an affair with your ex while we were filming and I don't believe anything you say because I no longer trust you. "
Katie flatly denied that she had slept with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek, but admitted to having had a "physical mistake,quot; later in the marriage.
So what prompted Katie to return to her ex even if she had no intention of entering into a serious relationship with him?
"We had no physical connection at all," he told Derek. "I felt that the more I knew (Derek), the further I fell from falling in love with him."
During the meeting, which was filmed almost five months after Decision Day, the couple said they found new tenants to take over their one-year lease. And before the discussion was over, both sides wished each other well to find love.
"The reason I didn't want to go anymore is because I didn't want to take it off trying to find it when I knew that wasn't going to happen," Katie explained.
Tonight's news means Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer they are the only couple of the current season still married. But where are other marriages in the franchise? Check with our gallery below.
FYI
Jason Carrion and Cortney Hendrix
Final state: together
Current status: divorced after five years
A + E Networks
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
Final state: together
Current status: proud and married parents
A + E Networks
Monet Bell and Vaughn Copland
End state: separate
Current status: divorced
A + E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen and Ryan Ranellone
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
A + E Networks
Davina Kullar and Sean Varricchio
End state: separate
Current status: divorced
A + E Networks
Ryan De Nino and Jessica Castro
Final state: together
Current status: divorced after Jessica filed for a restraining order
Zach Dilgard / A + E Networks
Ashley Doherty and David Norton
End state: separate
Current status: divorced
Zach Dilgard / A + E Networks
Samantha Rol and Neil Bowlus
End state: separate
Current status: divorced
A + E Networks
Vanessa Nelson and Tres Russell
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson
Final state: together
Current status: divorced after 14 months of marriage
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz
End state: separate
Current status: divorced
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast
Final state: together
Current status: divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
Karolina Wojtasik / A + E's networks
Ashley Petta and Anthony D & # 39; Amico
Final state: together
Current status: parents together and proud of a girl
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic
Final state: not together
Current status: divorced. And in April 2019, she became engaged to the program's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley
Final state: together
Current status: divorce after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography and Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre
Final state: together
Current status: parents married and proud of a girl
Pot life / kinetic content
Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd
Final state: together
Current status: married and recently received a girl
Pot life / kinetic content
Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson
Final state: together
Current status: divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram: "We have all been created with a purpose. I have identified mine. To love and serve God. And now to love and guide you. You are a Queen. There is no one like you." . I want to spend the rest of my life with you as my partner. My equal. My love. Thank you, love. SAID YES! "
Pot life / kinetic content
Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty
Final state: together
Current status: divorced
Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth
Final status: married
Current status: married
Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess
Final status: divorce
Current status: married
Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen
Final status: married
Current status: married
Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo
Final status: divorce
Current status: divorced
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill
Final state: together
Current status: together
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne and Amber Bowles
End state: separate
Current status: divorce
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson
Final state: together
Current status: together
Photography JCM- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley and Iris Caldwell
End state: separate
Current status: divorce
Belinda Green
Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid
End state: separate
Current status: divorce
Dagment Photography
Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd
Final state: together
Current status: together
Dagment Photography
Meka Jones and Michael Watson
End state: separate
Current status: divorce
Victoria V Photography
Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad
Final state: together
Current status: together
Victoria V Photography
Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice
End state: separate
Current status: divorce
Mark your calendars for the premiere of Married at First Sight: Couples Cam (produced by Kinetic Content) May 20 at 8 p.m. In all life.
