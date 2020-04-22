Married Derek and Katie Split of First Sight

And just like that, another couple has resigned.

Tonight Married at first sight reunion show, Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman revealed that they are no longer married. Instead, they are in the process of divorcing.

"Fortunately, Katie made it really easy not to fall in love with her. I got hurt," Derek shared with the host. Kevin Frazier. "Katie confessed to me that she had an affair with her ex about a week ago."

He continued, "My biggest fear is that she is having an affair with her ex. Then I found out a few days ago that literally the day after the honeymoon, she slept with him. I heard about it from five different people … I firmly believe that you had an affair with your ex while we were filming and I don't believe anything you say because I no longer trust you. "

Katie flatly denied that she had slept with her ex after her honeymoon with Derek, but admitted to having had a "physical mistake,quot; later in the marriage.