Marlo Hampton explains how Eva Marcille is rude to RHOA producers!

Marlo Hampton and Eva Marcille came face to face last season on screen and off. This season, the girls aren't in a much better place, but have refrained from entering during the season.

However, the drama is still pouring out at Real Housewives of Atlanta after the show and online. Hampton recently accused Eva of being rude to RHOA producers during filming.

In the season finale of Watch What Happens Live RHOA, she was asked to explain how Eva la Diva treats crew members.

The businessman said to Andy Cohen, "I wasn't saying,quot; diva "like,quot; me, "I'm saying diva like a b – * – * – * – h diva. She's so mean to (the producers). She's like a girl. "Who are you? You can't even … you're fighting, calm down. You're not Kandi or Nene. You haven't been here that long doing that checkup. Relax. Calm down. It's not even me, okay? You're just making my coin." and you have a peach. "

This occurs after she told Entertainment Weekly that Eva places many restrictions on what she will and will not do.

Hampton made it clear that he would be happy to snatch Eva's peach from her.

‘I don't feel like Eva brings so much to the cast. I am just being honest. It's really like, when you watch a show like, everyone, like the whole cast, is out, and you don't miss the person at all, it's something like that, we didn't even know you were here, you know? And throughout the season, doing a lot of FaceTime scenes, those have been the last two seasons. So if I had to change, I would change her. "

While she'd love to work full time, she wouldn't want her promotion hurting Marcille's pockets and causing financial hardship, something she's been hiding from the model since she joined the cast.



