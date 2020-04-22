Marathi stars honor COVID-19 warriors of India with a special track

With the coronavirus pandemic causing trouble all over the world, it is important that we have a positive mindset in this situation. Keeping that in mind, several Marathi film industry artists have joined artists to launch a special song titled Ladhvayya Mi Maharashtracha.

Released by Times Music, this catchy number features several popular names from veterans like Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar to YouTube sensation, Prajakta Koli. Apart from them, the video also features Dr Amol Kolhe, Sachin Khedekar, Jaywant Wadkar, Vijay Patkar, Ashok Samarth, Sushant Shelar, Aniket Vishwasrao, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mrunal Thakur, Tejashree Pradhan, Prarthana Behere, Prajakta Male, Bhau Kadam, Anjali , Vitthal Kamat, Kaushik Marathe, Ramdas Karwande and Indraneel Chitale. The song is a symbol of solidarity and is an appreciative gesture towards all the corona warriors including government machinery, doctors, nurses, policemen and other front-line heroes who are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe and healthy. The beautiful song has been penned by Vijay Mulgund and has been sung by Chinmay Hulyalkar and Sayee Gangan.

The video is out on Times Music Marathi YouTube channel.