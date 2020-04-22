Luke Gulbranson leaves after a confrontation in a summer house

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo
Another day, another Summer house confrontation.
In this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo to confront Luke Gulbranson about his housemate treatment Hannah Berner. According to the ladies, Luke allegedly interferes every time Hannah flirts with other boys, even though he has acted like a playboy.
"I've always been like, do what you want," defends Luke. "I didn't tell him he can't talk to boys."
"Don't tell me you don't get mad when talking to other guys," Amanda responds in response.
The graphic designer's point is backed by a series of flashbacks provided by Bravo. In the video, viewers watch Luke warm up as Hannah flirts with Southern charm& # 39; s Austen Kroll.
According to Luke, if he ever comments on Hannah's flirting, he's just "kidding." Amanda doubles in her stance, stating that Luke was angry at the time.
"I mean, I could sit here and argue with you, but I'll take it," Luke says. "I'll tell you right now, I don't care if there are boys."
"You are a liar, Luke!" Amanda explodes.
As things heat up between Luke and the ladies, the other housemates watch, including Hannah. In a confessional, Amanda admits that she "would rather Luke never speak again."
Of course, when the trio returns to the picnic, the gang asks about the fight.
"I don't know, I was struck by a lot of things I wasn't aware of," reveals Luke.
"He wasn't aware of his own actions. Like getting mad at you and yelling at you and fighting you and getting mad and telling you not to talk to the boys," says Amanda.
As Amanda "has made (her) points,quot;, Hannah pleads with her fight partners to keep things cordial. Unfortunately, Amanda is unwilling to back down when she mentions the date Luke had before Hannah's birthday.
"When did you have sex with this girl?" Amanda questions. "But what day? Was it before you came and celebrated her birthday? Days before. So she slept in the same bed two nights in a row that you just had sex, and you didn't tell her."
At this point, Luke leaves and throws his glass solo.
Will Luke apologize for his womanizing ways? For that answer, be sure to watch tonight's new episode.
Summer house airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
