Luke Gulbranson leaves after a confrontation in a summer house

Another day, another Summer house confrontation.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode, Amanda Batula and Paige DeSorbo to confront Luke Gulbranson about his housemate treatment Hannah Berner. According to the ladies, Luke allegedly interferes every time Hannah flirts with other boys, even though he has acted like a playboy.

"I've always been like, do what you want," defends Luke. "I didn't tell him he can't talk to boys."

"Don't tell me you don't get mad when talking to other guys," Amanda responds in response.

The graphic designer's point is backed by a series of flashbacks provided by Bravo. In the video, viewers watch Luke warm up as Hannah flirts with Southern charm& # 39; s Austen Kroll.

According to Luke, if he ever comments on Hannah's flirting, he's just "kidding." Amanda doubles in her stance, stating that Luke was angry at the time.

"I mean, I could sit here and argue with you, but I'll take it," Luke says. "I'll tell you right now, I don't care if there are boys."

"You are a liar, Luke!" Amanda explodes.