Luann De Lesseps hits Bethenny Frankel saying "RHONY,quot; is doing "great,quot; without her "Sucking everyone's oxygen!"

During an interview with Wendy Williams, Luann de Lesseps criticized Bethenny Frankel, telling the host that the real housewives of New York have been & # 39; great & # 39; without her! And that was not all! He even went so far as to say that Bethenny used to 'suck everyone's oxygen!'

As fans know, Bethenny decided to leave RHONY in August, so Luann also wondered why the other woman continues to "play the harp,quot; on the show.

Luann told Wendy on the phone that ‘We have a great season without her and I think people are going to love this season. We can show more of ourselves, because you know, Bethenny absorbs a lot of oxygen in the room, and now we have room to breathe. "

Wendy agreed that she hadn't missed Bethenny on the show either, and then asked Luann about all the negative comments Bethenny has been sharing about RHONY's new season.

One of his criticisms has been about the bad ratings of the reality show lately, but the presenter did not mention a particular comment from Bethenny.

Luann said "Bethenny has been on the show for years, so I think (her departure) should be tackled and it was smarter to do it on top of the show (during the premiere)." She decided to leave the show. I wish you the best and success with your new efforts. It is what it is. I don't understand why if you're going to make the decision to quit a program, then why are you still going to insist on that? Like, keep going. "

As for the former cast member of RHONY, he mentioned mediocre ratings during an interview for Extra earlier this month.

The star has been heavily criticizing the Bravo series even though he is no longer part of it.



