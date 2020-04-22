Lowest Winning for Wars Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker ’in Disney Trilogy: Box Office – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney / Lucasfilm

Ending a 42-year-old film franchise is hard to do, and the box office results here were bittersweet. After fans complained about Rian Johnson's interruption of the Star Wars canon with Last Jediand the departure of Colin Trevorrow as director in Episode IX Lucasfilm returned to The force awakens director J.J. Abrams to recover the franchise. The fans gave Rise of Skywalker sort of like a cold shoulder with a B +, the lowest CinemaScore for a Star Wars Live-action film and it was shown in the recession of gross income for this ending, with the global opening of $ 376.1M -17% of Last Jedi‘S $ 450.8M and discount about -30% off Force Awakens & # 39; $ 528.96M. National final in Rise of Skywalker was $ 515.2M a Last Jedi‘S $ 620.1M and Force Awakens & # 39; $ 936.6M (still the highest grossing movie of all time at the national box office). At the top, Rise of Skywalker still made over $ 1 billion at the global box office, but ranked behind Last Jedi ($ 1.3 billion) and The force awakens ($ 2.06B). Disney launched the marketing campaign for Sky Walker at Star Wars Celebration 2019 with a trailer hinting at the big reveal for the final chapter: The Emperor was still alive after long believed to be dead since 1983 The return of the Jedi. The trailer garnered the most 24-hour global views for a Star Wars trailer with 112 million impressions.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Disney spared no expense in Rise of Skywalker with the ending reportedly the most expensive in the latter part of the trilogy with a production cost of $ 275M and total overall costs of $ 627M versus The force awakens ($ 259 million of production, $ 776.5 million in total) and Last Jedi ($ 200 million of production, $ 578.3 million in total). This resulted in net earnings of $ 300 million for Increase of Sky Walker, which were even lower than the spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($ 319.6M), but much better than Solo: a Star Wars story who lost about $ 77 million. The last two Star Wars The Disney trilogy films led the Deadline earnings tournaments: Last Jedi in 2017 with $ 417.5M and The force awakens in 2015 with a whopping $ 780.11M. Regarding the $ 75 million stakes here, Disney doesn't pay the percentages of earnings after the cash balance, but rather the bonuses based on the box office results, and that extends here between Abrams, the cast and the head of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy. Not accounted for here in Rise of SkywalkerBlack ink is a stream of merchandise revenue, which is largely kept secret. Then Single Bombarded, Disney largely stalled its spin-off plans for movies based on classic characters. Two new trilogies were put into development, however,game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss turned away from one of them, with questions about whether the shot of Rian Johnson is still moving forward, that filmmaker focused his attention on a Knives out continuation. Three new untitled Star Wars the movies are still dated on Disney's release schedule for year-end 2022, 2024, and 2026. Meanwhile, Star Wars flourishes on his streaming service with the live-action series created by Jon Favreau The Mandalorian with several planned spin-off shows.