Love & Hiphop New York Star Gives Up Rap – Now Works At Post Office !!

Love & Hip Hop New York star Jaquáe has decided to put his rap career on hold – and get a steady job at the post office, MTO News has confirmed.

The reality star was a struggling rapper from Harlem – who never really had any hit songs. So the dedicated and motivated Jaquáe decided to take control of his life – and het a good job.

I posted a video, showing him starting a job at the post office yesterday. Congratulations to him.

(see the video above)

Jaquáe joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York in the show's eighth season. The rapper was friends with both Brittney and Bianca and – at least on the show- acted as a mediator between the two.

The season also chronicled his love life, which included a failed relationship with Sophia Body and Kiyanne. Season nine briefly touched on his break up with Kiyanne. The season also showed beef between him and Safaree.

Jaquáe also appeared as a guest star on the spin-off Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.