Lo Bosworth shares his self-care routine to combat stress

No need for daily shampoo, eyeliner or gel manicure. And we all know that jeans are exclusively for stylish people. But if there is one thing you must hold on to in the age of social estrangement, it is your self-care routine.

But that doesn't necessarily mean that you leave your shelter in place with a new vegetable diet and the ability to take a yoga stop, The Bosworth he says to E! News. "I think there are a lot of people living on two ends of the spectrum," explains the television vet who spun his reality show notoriety as Lauren Conradthe most loyal best friend of Lagoon beach and The hills in an empire of well-being. "People who say, 'Oh my God, I have to do all these things because they are helping me feel normal,' and then other people who are allowing themselves more freedom."

Take comfort in the fact that neither option represents the "correct,quot; way of handling things, he emphasizes: "It is what is best for you."