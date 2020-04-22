Lo Bosworth shares his self-care routine to combat stress

Getty Images / Astrid Stawiarz
No need for daily shampoo, eyeliner or gel manicure. And we all know that jeans are exclusively for stylish people. But if there is one thing you must hold on to in the age of social estrangement, it is your self-care routine.
But that doesn't necessarily mean that you leave your shelter in place with a new vegetable diet and the ability to take a yoga stop, The Bosworth he says to E! News. "I think there are a lot of people living on two ends of the spectrum," explains the television vet who spun his reality show notoriety as Lauren Conradthe most loyal best friend of Lagoon beach and The hills in an empire of well-being. "People who say, 'Oh my God, I have to do all these things because they are helping me feel normal,' and then other people who are allowing themselves more freedom."
Take comfort in the fact that neither option represents the "correct,quot; way of handling things, he emphasizes: "It is what is best for you."
As for the 33-year-old woman, she is directly in camp number one. However, he has long exercised, has developed a new appreciation for movement in these stationary times. "It is what I look forward to most every day and used to be what I feared, but completed," he admits, noting that it is less about building lean muscle than that physical and mental release.
"Right now I'm really doing it because it keeps me sane more than anything else. I realize that by moving my body, there is a secure mind-body connection," he says. "I hope more than anything I can keep it because I feel pretty good."
It's a feeling she would have killed for in 2015 when an undiagnosed vitamin deficiency left her suffering from both physical ("My gut was out of balance; I was constantly in the OB / GYN,quot;) and mental ailments while dealing with anxiety and depression.
His personal epiphany occurred in the middle of a New York City pharmacy, next to the tampon section, as he looked at the legacy products that had failed him and thought: We need to do better.
The a-ha moment sparked Love Wellness, her line of clean, women-centered personal care products, and a lifestyle change that led her to commit to fitness and use her culinary school training to make meals focused on whole ingredients. Bosworth says: "I live a life so different now than 10 years ago."
And we understand it. In a world where your job list may include, for example, a financial advisor, a stay-at-home parent, an elementary school teacher, and a short-term cook, the idea of exercising or making healthy home-cooked meals may seem almost impossible. But if you can get a pocket out of your day after bed or just close the bathroom door for a few minutes, Bosworth can help you get it out of there.
She shares her personal routine with E! News and experience about how you, on this Wednesday of well-being, can make self-care your business.
Take your vitamins
Okay, this is obvious to a person who runs a brand of products that addresses everything from bloating to slow metabolism and stress. Bosworth's combination is Good Girl Probiotics ("Formulated specifically for women's health, supports vaginal and urinary tract health,quot;), the popular Bye Bye Bloat and pH Balancing Cleanser, "made for women's personal hygiene , so it replaces strange pharmacy trash that has been on the shelves for a long time. "
Vivien Best
Sweat whenever possible
The basics still stand, Bosworth says: "They are actually simple things. You are drinking enough water. You are getting enough sleep. You are moving your body for a few minutes every day." For the New Yorker, that means broadcasting daily sessions of The Class by Taryn Toomey, an hour-long workout that's part calisthenics and plyometrics, part meditative experience.
"Normally I walk everywhere every day, I am so used to moving my body and being immobile for so many hours of the day has caused my body to literally beg me for movement and explosive movement above all else," she explains.
And while she used to be the type to take a break when things got awkward, "I really started to love the deep discomfort you feel when you're on your 50th replay. I'm looking forward to that feeling," she says. "I almost crave that kind of physical discomfort, you know, to remind me that I'm alive, that I have this body, it works. I'm still here."
Enter the kitchen
Yes, Bosworth's creations are more restaurant-worthy thanks to their farm-to-table dining training at the New York International Culinary Center, but you don't have to be a professional to borrow some of your recipes to be successful. "That experience really turned me on nutrition and how to get healthy whole foods and try to avoid packaged things, preservatives, etc.," she says. "Because I realized that I was eating all those things and that I had been all my life and I suspected that it was a factor that contributed to why I was not feeling well."
And not only has he changed the ingredients he uses in his meals ("I really work hard to eat whole foods that are sourced locally or organically,quot;), but he did a complete overhaul of life, changing "every thing in my house that I put in my body, in my body, which I use to clean my house. "
Try this simple mental exercise
To combat any moment of anxiety that arises (hello, global pandemic!), Bosworth says he "learned to make friends with my anxiety and to get out of me when I feel anxious."
In that case, she shares, she is going to pretend that she is sitting in the corner, looking at herself, a practice that allows her to speak ill: "You give her a hug and you realize that she is there and instead of punishing you same for feeling uncomfortable, you give yourself a warm hug and you say to yourself that this should also happen. "
Touch the base with your squad
For Bosworth, that means chatting daily with colleagues, but a Zoom session with out-of-state friends works just as well. "I would say being able to work with my team at Love Wellness every day, even though we are estranged at the moment, has really been a point of contact for me and helped me get through my days," he says of the chat. "all day,quot; with his team of 15 people.
"They really are family and friends right now," he continues, "and it has been remarkable to be able to support each other in these relationships and to support each other emotionally on a day-to-day basis."
Take a break
If the impossible balance of work, childcare, and things in life means that a workout is not going to happen that day, "Really, lie on the floor and close your eyes and be quiet for three minutes," he suggests. (This is where you can lock yourself in the bathroom to play.)
Although completely rudimentary, "That is self-care," he says of giving himself a moment of peace and quiet. "Like, literally lie down on the ground. Connect to earth. Try to feel something. Breathe. I know that sounds simple, but it can change your day."
%MINIFYHTML592241381fca6e2ca11a6b63b6004b7912%