Little fires everywhere: the biggest changes from book to screen

Little fires everywhere … and big changes everywhere too.

There is a reason that Reese witherspoon and Kerry Washington I wanted to address the story of Elena, a wealthy mother of four, and Mia, a single mother always on the go, both as executive producers and stars: Celeste Ng He spent 48 weeks on the New York Times hardcover fiction best-seller list, thanks to his complex characters and nuanced nuance about race, socioeconomics, motherhood, and more sensitive subjects.

But that doesn't mean that the Hulu adaptation, which aired on April 22, followed every beat of the book, with Little fires everywhere undergoing some pretty major adjustments for the small screen, including one important even before the series began: making it clear that Mia is black, with the novel that never specifies the female race of Warren.

"Initially, I wanted to write (Mia and Pearl) as people of color," Ng, who is Asian-American, told The Altantic. "… but I didn't feel like I was the right person to try to bring the experience of a black woman to the page."