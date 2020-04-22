Little Fires Everywhere Star Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Girl

Little fires everywhere Star Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have officially become parents to a girl. The couple did not elaborate on the birth, but their representative confirmed that their daughter arrived.

“The couple welcomed their first child. Both mother and baby are happy and healthy, "said a representative from Jackson and Turner-Smith. People magazine.

The couple did not actually reveal the gender of their baby, but Turner-Smith referred to the baby as "she,quot; multiple times in social media posts during her pregnancy. Jackson also said in a recent interview that his family "doesn't really have children," explaining that about 85 to 90 percent of his offspring are women.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith have been relatively quiet about their relationship and the pregnancy. Neither of them has confirmed that they are married, but multiple sources claim the couple married last year.

On Valentine's Day, Turner-Smith posted photos of the couple on Instagram along with a poem by Pablo Neruda. the Queen & Slim star wrote in the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. I love you, Daddy.

Jackson also said in a recent interview that preparing to be a first-time parent has made him extremely nervous, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

"I've never been a parent before, so I'm not sure how much of this is just first-baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety," Jackson said in late March.

He added in a second interview during his junket to Little fires everywhere Now is a stressful time, and he and his wife focused on being "smart,quot; during the quarantine. Jackson added that the medical system at the moment is "a little difficult," but they were doing their best to work things out day by day and moment by moment while maintaining sanity.

"But she is healthy and the baby is healthy, so that's important," said the Dawson's torrent alum.

Jackson also revealed that in the ninth month of his wife's pregnancy they managed to reach the "board game stage,quot; after doing "many, many compulsive glances." Once they went through Monopoly, Jackson said the couple moved to Jenga.

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith released a nude photo showing her tummy, and she wrote in the caption: “moth · er / ˈməT͟Hər /: A fantastic journey that begins with awe and transformation. >>>>> thanks @fancygomez for capturing a small part of this part of the journey. I will never forget how he felt and now I will not forget how he looked 🌱💞 ".

Jodie Turner-Smith also said The times Before giving birth, Jackson tells her every day that the way he handled pregnancy during a pandemic was "incredible."



