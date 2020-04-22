Listen to the cover of G-Eazy and Ashley Benson from Radiohead & # 39; s Creep

Ashley Bensonyou can add singer to your resume!

the pretty Little Liars alum associated with G-Eazycover Radiohead"Creep,quot;, marking his first adventure in the music industry. Putting their spin on the hit rock song by remixing their classic beat, the duo took turns singing the verses, giving Ashley's haunting soprano a chance to shine. Then they joined together to sing to the chorus: "But I'm a disgusting / I'm a weirdo / What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here."

Excited to see Ashley on the track, fans quickly gave the song its stamp of approval. "I didn't know Ash Benson could sing," wrote one fan. Another chimed in and said, "I see Ashley Benson in the title and I like this instantly." Excited to see the two stars coming together, another wrote, "Gerald is obviously my favorite and Ashley is literally my birthday twin, the worst, this is one of my favorite songs and I'm going to cry with excitement. This is so beautiful." "