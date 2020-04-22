Listen to the cover of G-Eazy and Ashley Benson from Radiohead & # 39; s Creep

Ashley Bensonyou can add singer to your resume!
the pretty Little Liars alum associated with G-Eazycover Radiohead"Creep,quot;, marking his first adventure in the music industry. Putting their spin on the hit rock song by remixing their classic beat, the duo took turns singing the verses, giving Ashley's haunting soprano a chance to shine. Then they joined together to sing to the chorus: "But I'm a disgusting / I'm a weirdo / What the hell am I doing here? I don't belong here."
Excited to see Ashley on the track, fans quickly gave the song its stamp of approval. "I didn't know Ash Benson could sing," wrote one fan. Another chimed in and said, "I see Ashley Benson in the title and I like this instantly." Excited to see the two stars coming together, another wrote, "Gerald is obviously my favorite and Ashley is literally my birthday twin, the worst, this is one of my favorite songs and I'm going to cry with excitement. This is so beautiful." "
Like Ashley, his girlfriend Cara Delevigne He has also shown his singing chops in the past. In 2017, the British model appeared on the soundtrack for her film. Valeriana and the city of a thousand planets on the song "I Feel Everything,quot;, which showed off his powerful voice.
Speaking to USA Today At the time, she shared that by seeing her name on the soundtrack, which also featured iconic artists. David Bowie and Bob Marley and the WailersIt was a real pinch-me moment.
"There are no words to describe how I felt when I saw that vinyl," he told the publication. "Between those two names, I don't even think it's real,quot;, adding that the song was inspired by the feeling "when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time … We all need love and love will save the day ".
Cara also lent her voice to her Burberry 2018 campaign, where she sang "Maybe it's because I'm London." With a montage of snapshots and videos from Looking for Alaska The star who sings in London can be heard singing the classic tune while promoting the famous British brand Her Eau de Parfum.
%MINIFYHTML4f969d6d42f04bce15eb6438201d1e4112%