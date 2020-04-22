Lisa Raye: The Kardashians Changed The Acceptable Shape For A Woman's Body !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Lisa Raye has spoken out about the influence of the Kardashian – and she claims that the family has single-handedly changed the acceptable body shape for a woman.

And she's not a fan of the new normal.

"The Kardashian's have single-handedly changed the woman's body shape that is acceptable right now," she said on Fox Soul Live.

"Now it's a small waist, and all this ass, which look like the ankles can't even hold up all of that," she said. "I don't even want my body to look like that because that's the body everybody has right now."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here