Lin-Manuel Miranda jokes He looks like Ross from his friends

Could this to be More fun?

During Tuesday's episode at Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O & # 39; BrienI walked down the path of memories and their high school yearbook photos were shown. Before his interview, the Hamilton Star had shared her photo on social media as a means of showing her support for high school students who were missing dance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he issued a very David Schwimmervibrant atmosphere in the photo and I couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I see things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was smiling broadly and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Entering, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said: "I have a unique point of view,quot;, to which the star replied: "Yes, there are no appointments."