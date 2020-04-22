Home Entertainment Lin-Manuel Miranda jokes He looks like Ross from his friends

Could this to be More fun?

During Tuesday's episode at Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O & # 39; BrienI walked down the path of memories and their high school yearbook photos were shown. Before his interview, the Hamilton Star had shared her photo on social media as a means of showing her support for high school students who were missing dance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he issued a very David Schwimmervibrant atmosphere in the photo and I couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I see things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was smiling broadly and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Entering, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said: "I have a unique point of view,quot;, to which the star replied: "Yes, there are no appointments."

Looking back at the photograph, which appeared on the Mary Poppins returns Star's high school freshman face book, he admitted it was a bold choice. "That's what I announced to new children," he said. "It is very Ross in friends"

For his part, the night host shyly revealed his photo from the high school yearbook and joked, "I was such a nice girl," noting how well groomed her hair was, Lin-Manuel joked, "Speaking of conditioner, plumage. " "

Seizing the opportunity to make another hairy prank, the In the heights star said: "Farrah Fawcett O & # 39; Brien, you look beautiful. "Undeterred, Conan replied:" Thank you, thank you very much. I was very, very proud of that and did a good job. "

Want to know what some of your other favorite high school stars were like? Check out some of the best celebrity yearbook photos below:

Chris Whittle / Splash News

gwen Stefani

The singer and The voice The coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if he spent much of his teens at Disneyland!

Chrissy Teigen's yearbook photo

Reddit

Chrissy Teigen

A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this photo of her in the freshman yearbook. Just look at that smile!

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1991, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Leonardo Dicaprio

What do you think about Leo?

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The night host showed an early ability to dress well, just look at that tie!

Taylor Swift, 2006, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Taylor Swift

We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story of "Teardrops On My Guitar,quot;.

Blake Shelton High School Yearbook Photos

Coleman-Rayner

Blake Shelton

At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd … with a sweet mullet.

Kim Kardashian, High School Yearbook

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Kim Kardashian

Iggy Azalea, Yearbook Photo

Facebook

Iggy Azalea

The rapper "Fancy,quot; grew up in Australia and moved to the United States when she was only 16 years old.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jake Gyllenhaal

The 39-year-old man attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then attended Columbia University. and the rest of the story.

Rob Lowe, 1982, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Rob lowe

The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome boy.

Blac Chyna, yearbook photo

Instagram

Blac Chyna

The glamorous model, who came out as Rob KardashianHer girlfriend in January 2016 published this photo from the yearbook that shows her at 17 years old on her Instagram page.

Adam Levine

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Adam Levine

Brentwood High Pride.

Amy Adams, 1992, Yearbook

Douglas Co. H.S./ZUMAPRESS.com

Amy Adams

The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Natalie Portman, Baby Pic, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Natalie Portman

Check out this adorable baby photo of Black Swan Actress.

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the young man showed his comic moment from the start.

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

the SNL The funny lady was just a smiling student in her day.

Ed Helms, Yearbook Library

Seth Poppel / Yearbook Library

Ed Helms

"That is not my hair,quot; The hangover said the actor. "That's a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's crazy."

Madonna, 1974, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Virgin

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Matt Damon

This looks like a scene from Hunting goodwill.

Paris Hilton Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Paris Hilton

The brand is strong with this one.

Justin Timberlake, 1991, Yearbook

National News / ZUMAPRESS.com

Justin Timberlake

First NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Jennifer Garner

The young man 13 going to 30 Actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio.

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Garth brooks

The 58-year-old man probably had some delicious locks.

Peter Dinklage, Yearbook

reddit

Peter Dinklage

the game of Thrones The star had a serious style at the time.

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young woman grew up to become a great star.

Photos from Celebrity School, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This young man grew up to become a protagonist in Hollywood.

Sean Penn, 1995, Yearbook

Seth Poppel / Yearbook / National News / ZUMAPress

be penn

A little distressed, but who was not that age?

** Embargoed until August 24, Ancestry.com Gallery

Ancestry.com

Heather Locklear

I have to love hair.

Photos from Celebrity School, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this boy became a Broadway regular.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, yearbook photo

Instagram

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

First Dancing with the stars The cast member appears at 17 in a photo from the Edward R. Murrow High School yearbook in Brooklyn, N.Y.

