Lin-Manuel Miranda jokes He looks like Ross from his friends

Could this to be More fun?
During Tuesday's episode at Conan, Lin-Manuel Mirandaand Conan O & # 39; BrienI walked down the path of memories and their high school yearbook photos were shown. Before his interview, the Hamilton Star had shared her photo on social media as a means of showing her support for high school students who were missing dance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Showing the photo once again, Lin-Manuel joked that he issued a very David Schwimmervibrant atmosphere in the photo and I couldn't help but make fun of the way he was posing. "Hey, I see things a little differently," he said of his high school self, who was smiling broadly and cocking his head dramatically to the left. Entering, Conan posed as Lin-Manuel did in the photo and said: "I have a unique point of view,quot;, to which the star replied: "Yes, there are no appointments."
Looking back at the photograph, which appeared on the Mary Poppins returns Star's high school freshman face book, he admitted it was a bold choice. "That's what I announced to new children," he said. "It is very Ross in friends"
For his part, the night host shyly revealed his photo from the high school yearbook and joked, "I was such a nice girl," noting how well groomed her hair was, Lin-Manuel joked, "Speaking of conditioner, plumage. " "
Seizing the opportunity to make another hairy prank, the In the heights star said: "Farrah Fawcett O & # 39; Brien, you look beautiful. "Undeterred, Conan replied:" Thank you, thank you very much. I was very, very proud of that and did a good job. "
Want to know what some of your other favorite high school stars were like? Check out some of the best celebrity yearbook photos below:
gwen Stefani
The singer and The voice The coach attended Loara High School in Anaheim, California. We can't help but wonder if he spent much of his teens at Disneyland!
Chrissy Teigen
A Reddit user who said they went to high school with the model posted this photo of her in the freshman yearbook. Just look at that smile!
Leonardo Dicaprio
What do you think about Leo?
Stephen Colbert
The night host showed an early ability to dress well, just look at that tie!
Taylor Swift
We can't help but wonder if this was the origin story of "Teardrops On My Guitar,quot;.
Blake Shelton
At Ada High School in Oklahoma, the country star was an adorable nerd … with a sweet mullet.
Kim Kardashian
Iggy Azalea
The rapper "Fancy,quot; grew up in Australia and moved to the United States when she was only 16 years old.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The 39-year-old man attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles in 1998. The actor then attended Columbia University. and the rest of the story.
Rob lowe
The 56-year-old actor attended Oakwood Junior High School and Santa Monica High School. From the looks of it, he's always been a handsome boy.
Blac Chyna
The glamorous model, who came out as Rob KardashianHer girlfriend in January 2016 published this photo from the yearbook that shows her at 17 years old on her Instagram page.
Adam Levine
Brentwood High Pride.
Amy Adams
The actress attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Natalie Portman
Check out this adorable baby photo of Black Swan Actress.
John Mulaney
Intentionally or not, the young man showed his comic moment from the start.
Aidy Bryant
the SNL The funny lady was just a smiling student in her day.
Ed Helms
"That is not my hair,quot; The hangover said the actor. "That's a golden retriever that sat on my head. That's crazy."
Virgin
Matt Damon
This looks like a scene from Hunting goodwill.
Paris Hilton
The brand is strong with this one.
Justin Timberlake
First NSYNC band member was so adorable to say the least.
Jennifer Garner
The young man 13 going to 30 Actress attended George Washington High School in Charleston and then enrolled at Denison University in Ohio.
Garth brooks
The 58-year-old man probably had some delicious locks.
Peter Dinklage
the game of Thrones The star had a serious style at the time.
Amy Sedaris
This young woman grew up to become a great star.
Topher Grace
This young man grew up to become a protagonist in Hollywood.
be penn
A little distressed, but who was not that age?
Heather Locklear
I have to love hair.
Andrew Rannells
In years, this boy became a Broadway regular.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
First Dancing with the stars The cast member appears at 17 in a photo from the Edward R. Murrow High School yearbook in Brooklyn, N.Y.
