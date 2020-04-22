Lil & # 39; Dicky donates $ 800,000 for climate change and COVID-19 initiatives

Lil & # 39; Dicky, née David Byrd, recently celebrated the first anniversary of her single, "Earth," by dropping a $ 800,000 donation for climate change initiatives and COVID-19 relief funds. Following the release of the song by Lil & # 39; Dicky & # 39 ;, & # 39; Earth & # 39 ;, last year, Lil & # 39; Dicky has become a man of the people.

Hot New Hip Hop reported on the rapper's donation earlier today. Fans of the artist "Save Dat Money,quot; know that his single from last year, which used the help of other celebrities and performing artists, was not hailed by everyone, but it was a noble attempt.

Regardless, Lil & # 39; Dicky has shown that she takes activism for climate change and coronavirus relief funds seriously, because the aforementioned donation was quite considerable.

In a press release, Mr. Byrd wrote that he had the honor of making a donation to charities. He also said that he was tremendously grateful for the artists he worked with last year. The rapper thanked humanity for "hearing and spreading the word."

The "Save Dat Money,quot; artist continued to urge fans and followers to start taking the crisis much more seriously, because it may be too little and too late at some point in the future, perhaps even now.

The time to act is here, the rapper suggested. David went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown him that it is possible for humans to change their behavior if necessary, especially if the crisis is in front of everyone, clearly visible.

The rapper went on to reveal all the organizations he donated to, including Amazon Frontlines, Global Greengrants Fund, Carbon Cycle Institute, Quick Response Fund for Nature, and The Solutions Project.

In addition, it donated $ 215,000 to the COVID-19 x Climate Response Fund. Bryd fans will be delighted to see the name of Lil & # 39; Dicky & # 39; much more in the headlines. David has been busy working on a new series called Dave, in which he works alongside comedian Andrew Santino. The series will air its ninth episode tonight.

Earlier this year, Byrd appeared on Santino's podcast, Ginger Whiskey, where the two joked about a number of topics, and also announced the new FX series.



