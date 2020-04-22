Liam Payne knows that Zayn Malik's heart was not in one direction long before departure

WENN

Speaking of his former bandmate, hitmaker & # 39; Strip That Down & # 39; remember the time the singer from & # 39; Pillowtalk & # 39; He told the band that he was forced to go to & # 39; The X Factor U.K. & # 39; hearing from his mother.

Up News Info –

Liam Payne I knew Zayn Malik would not stay in Only one direction since his mother had to convince him to target pop stardom.

The band was formed by Simon Cowell and producers of five contestants on the UK talent show "Factor X"In 2010, it finished third but became the most successful commercial act of that year.

However, Liam reveals that he always knew Zayn's heart was not in the band long before his departure in March 2015, as hit creator "Pillowtalk" told his bandmates that his mother convinced him to audition against your instincts.

"I remember Zayn telling us the story that it was his mother who made him go to the audition the day he didn't want to go and that was literally what we saw in One Direction," the "Strip That Down" Hitmaker tells the British newspaper Daily Star.

Speaking about the attitude of his former bandmate, he says hitmaker Pillowtalk, who hasn't performed live since 2016 due to anxiety issues, loves to make music, but hates the traps of fame.

"Some people are made for this, but Zayn enjoys the music side where he can only make music," explains Liam. "I don't think he likes what comes with it. I think he has to be very careful where he steps on."

"He likes to make songs and his songs work very well, but at the same time he doesn't like going out and playing songs. He really doesn't like going out and doing the press around him in the crazy little world we live in."