"Leverage" reboot starring Noah Wyle ordered by IMDb TV; Timothy Hutton Out – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Dean Devlin, John Rogers and Chris Downey's 2008 cult crime drama series Leverage come back with a new clue. IMDb TV, Amazon's free ad-supported streaming service, has ordered a Leverage reimage, headed by Noah Wyle in a meeting with Rogers and Devlin after their collaboration on The Librarian / The Librarians franchise. It marks the first major original series for IMDb TV, whose content team recently moved under the umbrella of Amazon Studios.

Noah Wyle in "Falling Skies"

Dreamworks Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock



The reinvention will include new characters, including one played by five-time Emmy nominee Wyle, who will also direct two of the 13 episodes. You will be joined by members of the original cast. Beth Riesgraf, repeating his character as "Parker"; Gina Bellman like "Sophie Devereaux"; and Christian kane like "Eliot Spencer", who will be regulars of the series, as well as Aldis Hodge, who will return as "Alec Hardison" in a recurring role, subject to availability of his Showtime series City on a hill, whose season 2 is likely to be filmed at the same time as Leverage.

The original Leverage The cast member who does not return for the reboot is Timothy Hutton, who recently faced sexual assault charges.

the Leverage The follow-up is a new update to the original concept, about Reformed criminals using their unique abilities to correct corporate and government injustices inflicted on ordinary citizens.

Dean Devlin

Rex / Shutterstock



The original series EP / director Devlin from Electric Entertainment is leading the follow-up series. He is the executive producer of the revival, with Leverage Creators Rogers and Downey return as consulting producers. Additional EPs for the re-image include Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Kate Rorick.

"Since the day it was canceled, I have wanted to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast, and the people who made it possible have a very special place in my heart, ”Devlin said. “Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a reimagining of the original premise. While Leverage Focusing on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is driven as a story of redemption from misdeeds that need amendment. I couldn't be more excited and excited to return to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief !!

Christian Kane, Timothy Hutton, Aldis Hodge in

Leverage

Turner Network Photo



The original Leverage The series ran on TNT for five seasons from 2008-2012. It was a rarity at the time: a high-end drama series on a major television network independently funded and produced by Devlin’s Electric Entertainment. "I am incredibly proud of the show and what we have accomplished," Devlin wrote in a letter to fans before the Leverage end of series.

Collecting a new Leverage delivery follows the success of the original Leverage series on IMDb TV, where it has been a popular title since its launch in July 2019.

Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane in Leverage

Turner Network / Kobal / Shutterstock



That is an approach that Devlin and Rogers took with Librarians, monitoring the TNT series to its successful The librarian original movie franchise for the network. The film's star executive Wyle produced, directed, wrote, and used as his librarian Flynn Carsen character in the series, which spanned four seasons. Other cast members of the films also returned as supporting players in the series, along with a new ensemble led by Rebecca Romijn and LeverageIt's Kane.

Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has upcoming season 3 of CW's summer fantasy adventure series The outpost as well as the new drama from WGN America Almost Paradise.

Available as a FireTV app and a free channel within the Prime Video and IMDb apps on hundreds of devices, IMDb TV currently has a variety of movie and TV library titles and does not have a direct link to Amazon originals. Prime Video. In addition to Leverage, its offerings include television programs such as Chicago Fire, Schitt Creek, The middle, desperate housewives and Friday night lightsand movies like Blade Runner 2049, Scooby Doo, Spider-man the smurfs and Highlight.

I heard Wyle has a one-year contract to star in the new Leverage. Filming is tentatively scheduled to begin in late June and early July in Louisiana, following security protocols to protect the cast and crew from the coronavirus pandemic.

After his 15-season career in ER Wyle led TNT sci-fi drama series Falling skies which lasted five seasons and where he made his directorial debut. Through Slippery Moon Productions, his new production label with Zach Luna, Wyle is working on various projects, including a limited series adaptation of the 2016 Hungarian Oscar-winning feature film Kill on wheels. Wyle is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gersh.

(From left to right) Beth Riesgraf, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane and Aldis Hodge

Courtesy of TNT; Shutterstock



Hodge, who plays the co-leader alongside Kevin Bacon on Showtime & # 39; s City on a hill, recently starred in the hit horror movie The invisible man. He is represented by Paradigm and Priluck Company.

Riesgraf co-stars on Paramount Network 68 whiskey, It has done well and looks promising for renovation. I heard that an agreement was made for her to be a regular series on both 68 whiskey and Leverage. She previously bowed over The librarians. Riesgraf is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Bellman is very recurring in Sky’s season 2 Bulletproof. Also known for her starring role in the hit BBC comedy Coupling, she is represented by Insight Entertainment and KMR & Associates.

Kane is currently headlining another Electric Entertainment series, WGNA. Almost Paradise. He is represented by the BRS / Gage Talent Agency.