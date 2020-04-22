Let Chris Cuomo's sweetest family photos inspire you to chase him

Chris Cuomo and his family are proving that together they can overcome anything.

In the past month, the Cuomo family has gone through one coronavirus diagnosis after another. The newscaster was the first to catch the new virus, before his wife. Cristina and a 14 year old son Mario got it too.

But throughout the trial, the Cuomos have remained strong and continue to post uplifting messages for their many followers. While Chris remains dedicated to his role as a CNN presenter, his health fanatic has been updating his fans with the many remedies he has discovered.

Among those remedies that Cristina has shared is having her children and her husband by her side, at least in the metaphorical sense, since they meet the recommended distance of 6 feet. "Keeping your spirits up is paramount; when you have any type of virus, your will decreases. This is an isolation virus, so one of the best remedies for any illness is just (heart emoji) and humor," he shared. Cristina. "Thank you to friends who have been religious in their efforts to make you smile. Laughter is always the best medicine."