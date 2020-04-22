Leslye Headland Woman-Centered "Star Wars" Series from Doll Russian Doll’s Works – Deadline

Disney + is developing a woman-centered approach. Star Wars series to be written and presented by Lesley Headland, co-creator of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series Russian doll.

Deadline has confirmed the basics of the series, the plot of which is under wraps, but is understood to be a female-led action thriller with elements of martial arts and set in an alternate timeline of the usual Star Wars universe. Disney declined to comment on the project, which was first reported by Variety.

Mark the latest Disney + original series on the Star Wars universe, following the successful The Mandalorian created by Jon Favreau which is already underway in his season 3 before his season 2 arc. That also has a strong feminine element in Cara Dune, kicking Gina Carano's butt.

Two others Star Wars the series is in development on Disney streamer: an Obi-Wan Kenobi series that returns Ewan McGregor to the role of the prequel trilogy, and a Rogue One series based on the 2016 feature film that returns Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor.

Co-created Headland Russian doll with star Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler. The drama was nominated for 13 Emmys for its first season, winning two. It was renewed for season 2. The writer and director's other credits include the 2015 film. Sleeping with other people.

In December, Headland signed a multi-year general agreement with Fox 21 Television Studios to create, develop and direct series for network, cable and broadcast platforms.