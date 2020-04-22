LeBron James and Steph Curry "can't wait,quot; for the NBA season to return. They are willing to play without an audience!

Due to the pandemic, the NBA season has been suspended, which means that many basketball players are at home, quarantined like everyone else! However, not being on the court, playing is a big change for them and it seems like at least two, LeBron James and Steph Curry, are really starting to miss him!

The two are apparently eager to get back to playing, even if fans can't come and support them!

This, of course, was possible at first as the league was considering continuing the season without an audience in the stands for the protection of all.

However, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 and that led to the season being suspended indefinitely.

After more than a month of quarantine, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James and Steph Curry of Golden State Warriors really want the NBA season back, and they're willing to do anything to make it happen, as long as they can make it safe. of course!

A source tells HollywoodLife that: LeBron didn't want to play without fans at first, but that has changed 100% now that the virus is much more than he thought. He wants to get back on the court. But he wants it to be done well. It is a weekly monitoring situation, but you want to end this season and start next season on time. He really wants to get back on the court. He knows he's only a few more years in the NBA, so he wants to be there and win more championships. "

They went on to mention that basketball is his whole life and that not being able to play is really starting to come to him.

In the meantime, after his surgery for a badly fractured hand, Steph has improved a lot, so bien He feels good, he wants to be out there and if he's in front of nobody he's fine. He is eager to do whatever it takes with the tests to move forward. The NBA was the first sport to stop, so everyone watches them to start again. And once they do, Steph is chewing a little bit to get back on the court. "



