Larsa Pippen says the alleged future connection is not the reason for her separation from Scottie

Fans on social media have long speculated on the real reason Larsa Pippen and Scottie split up. For the most part, media headlines and IG and Twitter users have argued that it had something to do with Atlanta rapper Future.

Hot New Hip Hop recently picked up the comments made by Larsa in which she addressed these rumors once again. As previously reported, fans believe that Larsa and Scottie's divorce in 2018 had a lot to do with the Future, and Larsa's alleged romance with him.

Following the ESPN broadcast of the series, The last DanceScottie Pippen has been in the headlines once again, bringing these old accusations and rumors to the forefront for the umpteenth time. A Chicago Bulls documentary shed light on the team's successful years and the eventual departure of its main player, the legendary Michael Jordan.

Reporters reportedly noticed the mention of Scottie's name due to his old contract with The Bulls. Larsa Pippen later came to help him. However, it didn't take long for fans to start mentioning Future's old accusations again.

Fans of the former couple know that they were married for 21 years until they finally separated in 2018. There were rumors of a sexual adventure that began to emerge in 2016. TMZ Sports picked up Larsa's tweet in which he suggested that "The people change, "and she dedicated twenty years of her time to him and his family.

In other words, Larsa said that cheating was not the main factor in the collapse of their relationship; It was the right time for both of them to move on to the next stage of their lives. Pippen went on to say that most people in the world can't even have a relationship for a week.

She succinctly added that "cheating,quot; was not the problem between her and the former NBA player. Online fans, however, are not entirely convinced by his remarks. This is not the first time that Pippen has made this argument.

In 2018, Larsa turned to her social media to say that cheating was never the problem and that she didn't care about her money. She has been financially comfortable all her life.



