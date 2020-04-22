Labor of Love has a very different offer at first glance of key art

The suitors of Labour of love have a very different offer for Kristy Katzmann in the exclusive reveal of the key art from the previous reality show.

Yes, those are pacifiers or binkies if you want.

At Labor of Love, Kristy, 41, a successful career woman, is looking for a partner to start a family. Kristin Davis from Sex and the city Fame helps Kristy cut her 15 suitors who are ready to be fathers. Every week, would-be parents are faced with skills tests for parents and couples. The eight-week series will feature Kristy, with the help of Kristin Davis, narrowing the pool of contestants to find out if she found the man she wants to settle down with and start a family with, or if she wants to continue on the path of motherhood. On your own.