Labor of Love has a very different offer at first glance of key art

Fox
The suitors of Labour of love have a very different offer for Kristy Katzmann in the exclusive reveal of the key art from the previous reality show.
Yes, those are pacifiers or binkies if you want.
At Labor of Love, Kristy, 41, a successful career woman, is looking for a partner to start a family. Kristin Davis from Sex and the city Fame helps Kristy cut her 15 suitors who are ready to be fathers. Every week, would-be parents are faced with skills tests for parents and couples. The eight-week series will feature Kristy, with the help of Kristin Davis, narrowing the pool of contestants to find out if she found the man she wants to settle down with and start a family with, or if she wants to continue on the path of motherhood. On your own.
"When I first heard the premise of Labour of loveI knew I had to be a part of this show, "said Kristin Davis in a statement." I think every woman should feel empowered to pursue her dreams, whether professional or personal, and being with Kristy as she took her future into her own hands was really exciting. "
Labour of love it's just the latest reality show with a twist for Fox, the network that gave viewers Millionaire joe, I want to marry Harry, The Cisne, Married by america and My Big Fat Nasty Fiance.
Labour of love premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox
