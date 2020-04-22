Kylie Jenner shows Kris Jenner sleeping in her & # 39; natural habitat & # 39; in a funny clip

Instagram

In the new Instagram Story video, the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star apparently impersonating & # 39; Man vs. Bear Grylls Wild & # 39; while reflecting that this & # 39; Kris Jenner & # 39; It was & # 39; very dangerous & # 39 ;.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner they are one of the best mother and daughter duos in the world. The two are so close that Kylie can tease her mother as she is quarantined at her $ 12 million Palm Springs mansion. Without saving the fun moment, Kylie shared on her Instagram account a video of her joker Kris who was napping.

"Guys, you are not going to believe this. I found a Kris Jenner in her natural habitat," said the young billionaire as quietly as possible as the camera looked at Kris who was fast asleep. As she approached her mother, Kylie whispered, "A Kris Jenner in her natural habitat."

Apparently impersonating Bear Grylls since "Man against nature"Kylie reflected that this" Kris Jenner "was" very dangerous. "Then she made some high-pitched screams, causing Kris to wake up." Are you serious? Does it take you so long to wake up? "Kylie asked her mother." You guys are crazy, "Kris told Kylie and one of her friends.

While the video was fun, some fans on Instagram were more focused on the bed where Kris was sleeping. "That bed just told me broken. Here I am sleeping on a slice of bread," said a fan in a comment. "That outdoor bed looked peaceful," added one with another person, noting, "That bed has a full vibe right there."

"Watching this video made me realize how screwed up I am," another fan chimed in. "This video calls me Broken AF," one agreed. Meanwhile, another comment said, "That's a $ 1,000,000 nap hahaha."

Blocking the coronavirus doesn't stop Kylie from having fun. During Easter, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star became an Easter bunny. One photo in particular captured two people dressed in bunny costumes in what appeared to be Stormi's room. The first, who took the mirror selfie, rocked a pink and white outfit, while the second one was with a blue and white version.