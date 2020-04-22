KUWK: This is how Sofia Richie feels about Scott Disick being with ex Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday weekend!

On his birthday, Kourtney Kardashian was reunited with her little dad, Scott Disick, even in the midst of quarantine! With that said, how does your girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, feel about it? This is what an internal report had to say!

Apparently, Sofia had nothing against her man and the mother of her children celebrating together over the weekend.

As you may already know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned 41 and the father of her three children was there to celebrate the special day with her and her children.

The celebration started in the evening and the next morning Scott and Kourtney were photographed leaving a house in Calabasas together.

But Sofia had nothing against it, says a source.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Sofia had no problem with Scott and Kourtney spending time together for their birthday and knows that they will always be in each other's lives on some level. She knows they have a long history together and appreciates how good parents are (sons, Mason, 10, Reign, 5, and daughter, Penelope, 7). She respects the relationship they have. Sofia is very confident in the bond she shares with Scott and this quarantine has brought them even closer. "

Another source also explained the dynamics of the trio and said "Sofia is very good with Scott's relationship with Kourtney." There really is no animosity or weirdness. At first, maybe, but that was years ago. Sofia may be young, but she is very mature and understands that it is very important that children have their parents even if they are not together. Scott loves Sofia being like that because the less drama the better. "

It is no secret that Kourtney and Scott's co-parenting relationship is truly great and has been since their separation in 2015.

That said, not even the pandemic has interrupted their arrangement, which is that the children spend five days with their mother and the other 2 with their father in the midst of quarantine.

What this also means is that exes see a lot regardless of their marital status and Sofia has come to accept and understand it.



