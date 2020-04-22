Kiara Advani's childhood video is proof that she was born to Bollywood



Kiara Advani, who has everyone support her post on Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and Guilty, uploaded a video of her childhood today on social media.

Yesterday, Kiara had uploaded a video of herself, where she was seen drinking water from her Cinderella mug and went viral in no time. His innocence and tenderness made our hearts melt. Today, the Kabir Singh actress uploaded a video of her where she is seen doing Bharatnatyam in a super cute pink ballerina dress.

The actress captioned the video saying, "When mom thought I would join the Bolshoi ballet but chose Bollywood instead."