Khloe Kardashian reveals her potential sperm donor to her sisters

Could they be congratulations eventually for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?
Maybe even if they have no plans to get back together. In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the KardashiansKhloe is discussing the ins and outs of the egg freezing process, which recently started.
"I have been doing hormone injections for about five days," he tells her. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, it's fine, it's not that bad.'"
Khloe goes on to explain that her doctor believes she will have a viable number of eggs, but there are no guarantees. However, if she were to incorporate a sperm donor, that could increase her chances of getting pregnant.
"Dr. Huang was saying that the advantage of making embryos, you can see, like, what are your strongest embryos, which are healthy, you know all that …" she says.
She continues, "Which, I have a sperm donor, but …"
Both Kendall and Kourtney cut Khloe and expressed their confusion.
"You do?" Kourtney responds, while Kendall asks to see a photo.
Khloe then clarifies that she was referring to Tristan.
"I thought, like, you went to a bank," says Kendall, laughing.
Although Khloe decides that if she were to use a sperm donor that it would be Tristan, she explains that she is still considering single freezing their eggs.
"After the appointment with my doctor, I spoke to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA tests, I think it is the smartest option," he says in a confessional. "But it is strange because Tristan and I are not together. I don't know which way to go."
She reveals some of this doubt that she feels for Kourtney and Kendall.
"You have to sign, as legal documents, that you would be my sperm donor," Khloe tells her sisters. "But you never know, what would happen in three years if I marry someone? And I say, 'You know what? I don't want that.'
Check out the entire exchange above!
Catch a new episode of keeping up with the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTMLd907ae0b40fa8168fc58bfe54b22d48514%