Khloe Kardashian reveals her potential sperm donor to her sisters

Could they be congratulations eventually for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson?

Maybe even if they have no plans to get back together. In this all-new Thursday clip keeping up with the KardashiansKhloe is discussing the ins and outs of the egg freezing process, which recently started.

"I have been doing hormone injections for about five days," he tells her. Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "And the injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, 'Oh, it's fine, it's not that bad.'"

Khloe goes on to explain that her doctor believes she will have a viable number of eggs, but there are no guarantees. However, if she were to incorporate a sperm donor, that could increase her chances of getting pregnant.

"Dr. Huang was saying that the advantage of making embryos, you can see, like, what are your strongest embryos, which are healthy, you know all that …" she says.

She continues, "Which, I have a sperm donor, but …"

Both Kendall and Kourtney cut Khloe and expressed their confusion.