Keshet reboots all together now during Coronavirus crash – Deadline

Israeli station Keshet 12 is restarting the entertainment format All together now 15 years after their original debut.

The Tedy Production game show will be renamed under its international title, I can't stop the music, and was filmed in a studio last week after Israel began lifting the coronavirus restrictions. It will be released tonight.

Hosted by Rising Star Hosts Rotem Sela and Assi Azar, the show features two celebrity teams competing in a studio to win a series of musical challenges and puzzles, and viewers join in on the fun from home via video.

Hilik Sharir, Vice President of Programming for Keshet 12, said: "During this difficult time, we continue to create original, innovative and engaging content to inform, engage and entertain our audience … I hope I can't stop the music It will provide some relief and laughter to families during these unprecedented times. "

I can't stop the music It has been licensed and adapted in Turkey, Lithuania and Vietnam. Keshet International will distribute the show internationally.