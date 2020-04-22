Kenya Moore proves she can shine in any light – Check out her latest photo

Kenya Moore shared a photo on her social media account that she looks beautiful, and her fans agree. She wears a yellow top that totally complements her beautiful face.

‘I just check this #Reunion lighting. What do you think? #RHOA #RHOAVirtualReunion ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said, "I think Nene is jealous of your natural beauty!" And another follower posted this message: "Noooooooo! No virtual meeting! Dragging ms Leakes won't be the same."

Another follower said, "My favorite girl, even you, they don't love you." I'm still supporting your sister, "and a commenter posted this message:" Virtual meeting? This will be interesting! You should make Brooklynn make an appearance … because she's so cute! "

Someone else said: ‘This photo is EVERYTHING! Timeless Beauty and Black Barbie, "and one commenter posted the following message:" It doesn't change your ways of bullying, your face is beautiful, but your attitude and selfish ways suck. "

One commenter wrote, "Kenya, you say something to other girls who don't like them to just log out," while another fan said, "They're going to blame you for EVERYTHING!" keep your head up during that meeting. You are far from perfect, but don't let them paint you to be the villain in EVERY situation. "

Many people cannot wait for the Meeting and they made sure to tell Kenya this in the comments.

In other news, Kenya got excited about a special lady and made fans really happy with the photo. People were amazed to see Kenya's sister. This comes right after the RHOA star announced to her fans that this is National Infertility Week, a really special topic for her.

As you already know, Kenay struggled long before he could have his beautiful baby, Brooklyn Daly.



