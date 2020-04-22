Kelly Dodd Sorry for Calling COVID-19 'God's Way of Thinning the Herd': I'm Not Insensitive

WENN / Judy Eddy

Finding herself in hot water because of her recent remark about the global pandemic, the star of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' issues a public apology for her 'stupid writing.'

Up News Info –

Kelly Dodd is issuing a public apology for suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is "God's way of thinning the herd." Finding herself in hot water because of her Instagram comments, the regular cast member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County"insisted that she was not insensitive as she expressed regret for her choice of words.

On Tuesday, April 21, the 44-year-old reality star offered her apology through a video she shared on Instagram Story. "When I wrote that it was God's way of thinning the herd, that's not what I meant," she began explaining. "What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God way? I'm not God. I'm not insensitive."

"I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody," the fiancee of Fox News Channel senior correspondent Rick Leventhal went on. "That's not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, OK? I'm sorry."

The mother of one further told "anybody who felt offended by my stupid writing of God thinning the herd" that she was "just asking a question." She added, "Is it God's way of thinning the herd? I don't know. I just feel bad and my choice of words were stupid and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid."

Concluding her apologetic message with good wishes, Dodd stressed, "So again, please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody out there that has lost loved ones and I hope everybody's safe and protects themselves from this pandemic."

Dodd found herself under fire after she responded to an Instagram user that criticized her for keeping "traveling back and forth" between California to New York amid the global pandemic. "It's essential that I get back home! I waited … I'm not spreading anything," she first replied in now-deleted comment.

<br />

In another deleted-comment, she pointed out, "Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS ?? It's 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality !! It's God's way of thinning the herd !! If you are vulnerable or compromised stay inside if you don't, protect others by wearing masks and gloves keep your distance [glove emoji] and don't go out if you are ill !! It's common sense! "