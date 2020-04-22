Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn talk about their extremely close relationship

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are one of the most famous mother / daughter duos in Hollywood, and they recently talked about their relationship, which is much closer than you think.

According to People magazine, Hawn and Hudson gave an interview in early February for this year's "Beautiful Issue,quot;. They are on the cover of the special issue, along with Hudson's 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose. And, the duo revealed that they are so close that they even talk to each other about sex regularly.

"What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things, ”Hudson said as he turned to his mother. "We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly."

Then Hawn, 74, recalled a moment she shared with Hudson that took place during a car trip when her daughter was growing up.

"I said,‘ I want you to understand something about Mom. I am not a prude. I love sex, "he said. Private benjamin actress, to which Hudson replied, "Oh, that's correct."

The 41-year-old woman added that her mother told her that sex is "a lot of fun," but that it is better when she is with someone. Hudson says it was a "good lesson,quot;. As the How to lose a boy in 10 days the actress grew older, Hawn changed her focus. Hudson says her mother tried to get involved and ask her what was sexually happening to her.

"I thought, 'Mom, let's say I'm kind of a sexually oriented personality.' And she says, 'Please, I've known that since you were two years old.' Mom!" Hudson said.

Their sexual conversations continued into Hudson's adulthood, and it still continues to this day. Hudson says his best conversations occurred during Hawn's workouts. He explained that Hawn used to have a coach and that he took wheat grass and did water aerobics every day.

Hudson also mentioned an exercise equipment that his mother used to have: a StairMaster. Hawn says it's not what you say, it's what you do. And he believes that when parents behave the way they speak, they show their children how to live.

Hudson says her mother was constantly moving around, so it was challenging to delay her and have a conversation. Eventually Hudson discovered that he could sit up while his mother was exercising, and that's when he was really able to talk to his mother.

Goldie Hawn agreed that she always went out and moved, describing herself as "very kinetic." Kate Hudson says that once they had a full conversation about men while her mother was exercising, she thought to herself, "Wow, that's my mother."



