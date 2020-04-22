Kate Beckinsale fuming over Troll's comment about her romance with Toy Boy Goody Gracy

Instagram

The & # 39; Underworld & # 39; actress She responds fiercely to an internet user who mocks the age difference between her and her Canadian singer boyfriend in the comments of her new Instagram post.

Kate Beckinsale does not allow internet trolls to scroll. After receiving unwarranted criticism of his romance with the new toy boy Goody gracy, the actress known for her role as Selene in "Underworld"Movie series fiercely applauded the patronizing user of social media.

The pranks flared with the Instagram video of the 46-year-old beauty who captured her attempt to teach her cat to crawl into a painted box on the floor. "A lot didn't go as planned," he wrote in an attached subtitle of the now-deleted post. "Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN."

However, a particular user saw the "Pearl Harbor"Publishing the actress as an opportunity to tease her huge age gap with her rumored boyfriend." Try to see if your new son Tom will join, "wrote the enemy in the comment section. Refusing to remain silent, she replied," Try to see if you can spell, and not just fool yourself out the door. "

Kate and Goody, who is only a year older than Kate's daughter Lily, sent an uproar on the Internet when the two were spotted flirting a few days earlier. In several photos that appeared online, the two could be seen walking hand in hand in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The "Love friendship"The actress and the young rocker have reportedly been dating" since the beginning of the year. "A source told PEOPLE:" They are having fun and Kate seems happy. Her age is not a problem for her. It is just a number. "The source said the lovebirds" are quarantined together at Kate's house at the moment. "

If the rumors were true, it was not the first time that director Len Wiseman's ex-wife had been involved with a much younger man. He previously dated 26 years old Pete davidson as well as 24 years Matt Rife.

In December 2019, Kate shared her thoughts on the public embarrassment that women must face for having an affair with younger men. "It can be a bit of a political act to be a 32-year-old woman having fun at all," she told Women & # 39; s Health magazine. "And by that, I don't mean using drugs, drinking and having fun, because I never am, but being silly, going out and not saying: 'Omigod, I will sit at home and anticipate menopause while I crochet'" . Unless I'm doing that, it somehow seems risky, which is kind of ridiculous to me. "