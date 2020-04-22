Kandi Burruss publishes her episode "Speak On It,quot; about the end of RHOA season 12

Kandi Burruss uploaded a highly anticipated video on her YouTube channel and her fans are amazed! She published the new Talk about it episode about RHOA season 12 finale, and you can also watch it below.

‘My Speak On It about the ending is already on my Youtube! We did something different with this week's speech. I gave you many pictures of my baby shower where many of my friends and family spoke on our pink carpet. I also gave my opinion on the episode! Check it out on my KandiOnline YouTube page! Kandi told her Instagram fans.

A follower had an observation to make about Mama Joyce and her relationship with Todd Tucker: ‘Kandi, WE THE PEOPLE, You need to start defending YOUR HUSBAND TODD !!!! We are all tired of your mom treating him LESS THAN. He is a great husband after six years of marriage and two beautiful children, she should RESPECT that MAN NOW! The old school or not RESPECT GOES both ways. I love you and the TODD relationship and you will let the enemies win if EVERYONE HAS A DIVORCE, so TODD and KANDI love each other. "

Another follower said: ‘Thank you, Kandi, for sharing your life with us. You are inspiring, kind and entertaining, that's why you are really appreciated. May God continue to bless you to time indefinite. ❤️ ’

Check out the real video Kandi uploaded on YouTube here:

On YouTube, people seemed to have the same problem with Todd and Mama Joyce.

Someone said to Kandi, "Your mom was selfish, she could have done it and she should have stepped aside by YOUR side … It wasn't about her!"

Another person on YouTube said: ‘EXACTLY !!!! Like Kandi, I'm not trying to be rude, but when you hold your mother accountable for her actions, I feel like that's not fair to your husband. I mean, I totally agree why he didn't want to speak because, honestly, Kandi, do you know that if he spoke, he probably wouldn't even speak to him? Also, I don't think he wanted to be rude, he just wasn't in the mood for BS. You know Todd is not a disrespectful guy, so you know he had to have a lot on his mind. Come on! Can't have a bad day? But you have to put aside your feelings and Mama Joyce does not?

Someone else wrote: ‘Kandi, you have to start defending Todd. He doesn't want to say anything because they're already on shaky ground and it's YOUR mom. And he doesn't want to disrespect you by disrespecting you. Moms can be toxic. Joyce is toxic to your marriage. You must defend Todd before you are single again, and Todd has custody of the children. "

What do you think about the latest from Kandi? Talk about it episode?



