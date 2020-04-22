Kandi Burruss photo featuring Todd Tucker, Ace and Blaze fans day

Kandi Burruss shared a photo with her husband Todd Tucker and their children, Ace Wells Tucker and the fans, they are amazed to see these beauties. Check out the photo that made Kandi fans so happy below.

"He always has good photos because I am the photographer," Kandi captioned her photo. Fans loved seeing these cute kids together with Todd.

Someone said, "You guys are twins. I LOVE it. Everyone will be safe 😍 'and another follower posted this:" Blaze looks like you! "

Another follower posted the following message: "That's a mother's life. I go through all the photos from our family vacations and I'm hardly in any, unless it's a selfie I take with them," and another sponsor told Kandi: "Ace looks like her older sister, her daughter."

Someone else said, "I WANT you to stay beautiful and well and for Brother Todd to remain king," and another follower posted the following message: "I swear this happens to all mothers who take the best pictures of dad and children, meanwhile we have to request a photo of us and the children!

One of the Kandi fans said, "Awwwww Blaze holding on to his older brother #Blessed ❤️" and someone else posted this: "Blaze has his whole face and Ace looks like his grandmother."

Someone else posted this: "Of course he gets the good pictures, his name is DADDY and his babies," and another follower exclaimed, "Oh my gosh! Gorgeous !!!! You guys have a beautiful family." .

In other news related to Todd, he recently created a YouTube channel where he's been sharing multiple clips.

The other day, Kandi shared a message on her social media account telling fans that her husband Todd Tucker has a new video on his YouTube channel. You should see the video he shared on YouTube for such a special event.



