Kandi Burruss denies protecting Kenya Moore during this RHOA season

This season the Real Housewives of Atlanta saw the return of Kenya Moore. Two key players to get your mother back in the cast are Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey.

It is well known that the supermodel is a friend of Kenya; However, many fans noticed that Kandi was much closer to Kenya than ever.

Often fans commented via social media that Burruss is allowing Moore to get away with it. However, he has addressed the allegations on his YouTube show and most recently on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy Cohen asked Marlo Hampton what he wants Kandi to answer in the virtual meeting rumored to be filmed on Thursday, April 23.

Hampton wanted to know "when Kandi became a Kenyan publicist."

Burruss took the time to reject the accusation once again.

That's not true! Listens! First of all, I didn't even talk about his disaster. But because you didn't have an opinion against Kenya, people were upset, or you obviously were upset. That is not true! You all sat there and watched me talk to her about what happened at Cynthia's engagement party. So I let him know I didn't like that. "

When Andy agreed that the singer spoke up when she felt Kenya was doing something wrong, she also mentioned the Hampton hair event, where Kenya crashed with her own hair products to the tune of a music band.

"Even at your event, Marlo, before you walked there, I would ask Kenya," Why would you come here with a drum line? "

This comes after the mother of three claims that fans "see what they want to see,quot; because they may be disgusted by Moore.

Do you think Kandi protected Kenya too much this season? Or was she acting like a friend?



