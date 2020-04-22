Kacey Musgraves celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with the release of & # 39; Oh, What A World 2.0 & # 39;

Instagram

Dedicating the track to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the & # 39; Rainbow & # 39; singer encourages donations to your Earth Day Fund in association with the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Kacey Musgraves has unveiled a new version of their hit "Oh, What a World" to celebrate Earth Day's 50th anniversary.

The singer has dedicated the song to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic and is encouraging fans to listen and donate to the Kacey Musgraves Earth Day Fund in association with the World Wide Fund for Nature.

"Right now, there are a lot of brave people who deserve medals of honor: nurses, doctors, shopkeepers, delivery men and truckers, cashiers, gas station employees, scientists, restaurant workers, single parents and many others, "she said in a statement. "I am just a composer, but my hope is that if I bring the light that I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that elevates someone else's spirit for a moment."

<br />

"Oh, what a world, dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you are the Northern Lights in our skies."

<br />

All donations received will benefit nature conservation groups.