Justin Bieber excited to release new music & # 39; really special & # 39 ;: & # 39; Be Ready & # 39;

The Canadian star jumps to Instagram Live during which he makes fun of an upcoming new song and turns & # 39; special & # 39 ;, although he will wait until & # 39; all this calms down a bit & # 39; before launching something.

It seems that Justin Bieber You are spending time during the Coronavirus crash working on new music. The Canadian star jumped to Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21, during which he joked about a new upcoming "special" song.

"We're working on something really special right now. Get ready," the 26-year-old hitmaker "Despacito" told fans during the broadcast from his home in Canada. "Hopefully, when all of this calms down a little bit, we'll be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I'm excited for that."

Fans were supposed to be enjoying their "Changing Tour," a 45-date stadium and arena tour that would initially begin on May 14. That would be his first live tour in almost three years. However, the husband of Hailey Baldwin He was forced to postpone the long-awaited tour due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of my fans, crew, cast and crew is paramount to me. The world is a terrifying place, but we will all figure this out together. We hold on to these dates as much as we can and I can't wait to see them everyone in person as soon as you can. Be safe, "he announced earlier this month.

Justin was reportedly disappointed by the delay more than anyone. "He has been mentally preparing for several weeks to make it necessary to postpone the tour," said a source from singer "Yummy." "It was obviously not a surprise to him. However, he is, of course, very disappointed. He has been rehearsing and preparing for months."

"Justin wants to do a safe tour so that everyone, including his fans, can feel comfortable again in a large crowd," added the source. "If this is not possible until next year, Justin will accept it."