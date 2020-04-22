Jordyn Woods embarrassed for gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine

Instagram

Kylie Jenner's former best friend looks thicker when she goes out to a grocery store at a local Erewhon Organic store, prompting Twitter users to comment on her curves.

Jordyn Woods appears to be gaining weight while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. Breaking his self-isolation on Monday, April 20 to go to the supermarket, the social media personality seemed thicker than ever.

The 22-year-old model was photographed while visiting her local Erewhon Organic supermarket in Hollywood with her sister Jodie along with two other women. She was seen pushing a cart full of groceries as she left the store.

During the excursion, Jordyn wore a protective mask and blue-rimmed glasses as coronavirus precautions, while her black hair was tied in a messy bun. She opted for a casual outfit consisting of a gray hoodie and matching skinny pants, glancing at her tummy.

Her body shape quickly caught people's attention, and some Twitter users criticized her for gaining weight during the quarantine. "Jordyn Woods is cold as the syrup from Delta," commented one of the model's figure. A shocked user said, "Why is Jordyn Woods so thick for my gosh?"

Another hit the former best friend of Kylie Jenner"Jordyn looks like she stole two hams from the store and stuffed them in the back of her leggings." Someone else wondered, "Is everything real? She had a body shape before."

"Without a stomach, everything else is big," said another of Jordyn's current figure. A fanatic, however, thinks that the first "The masked singer"The contestant still looks better than her former best friend Kylie, writing," Kylie looks like crap lately, Jordyn is winning. "

Jordyn recently appeared on "The Masked Singer" as a contestant wearing The Kangaroo costume. She, however, was eliminated in the April 8 episode. Having captivated people with his singing skills, he confessed that he plans to go to the studio and place his voice on a bunch of tracks he's already been working on.

"Sometimes people say, 'What is your talent? & # 39; … I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn't know existed before doing the show," he later shared. of their removal. "There will be an album. Stay tuned for when this is over and I can go to the studio to record the music I made."