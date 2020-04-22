Jon Karl Opposes Donald Trump's Complaints About Media "Bad Reports" – Deadline

When President Donald Trump again complained that the media was too obsessed with the negative in covering his administration's response to the coronavirus, attributing it to "bad reports," the ABC News White House chief correspondent had enough .

"That is not true," Karl said at the briefing. "That is not true."

Trump, as he has been able to do at almost every briefing, complained that the media covered issues such as testing as successes.

The exchange happened just as Trump was telling reporters, "You guys are not satisfied. So, let's say we had 350 million people in the United States. Let's say you tested each of those people. Then you give a test 350 million people 10 times. The fake media would say, "Where's the eleventh time? He did not do his job. Trump didn't do his job. "Because you have a lot of bad reports out there. It's very sad."

It was then that Karl interrupted Trump, objecting to that observation.

"You are one of the leaders of the bad reports," Trump said.

"That is not true," said Karl.

Karl, who is the current president of the White House Correspondents Association, has known him a long time, from the days when he was a reporter for the New York Post and Trump was still primarily known as an advertising-friendly real estate developer.

The issue of testing, a key consideration as governors weigh whether to reopen their economies, is a continuing critical point in briefings. As Trump's consistency says the United States is leading all other countries in testing for the virus. According to the COVID monitoring project, around 4.4 million tests have been carried out.

But that number is still a small portion of the general population. The Harvard Institute for Global Health says the number must be much higher (triple the current rate) to measure the extent of the virus's spread.

Governors have been trying to expand their tests, but have said they have been challenged by a shortage of things like the swabs needed to perform them. Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), earlier this week, said the state had secured 500,000 test kits from South Korea.

While Trump described the efforts to expand the evidence as unprecedented, some of the news networks tried to verify or clarify facts through chyron. "Trump falsely says that" we are doing more tests than any of the governors probably wants, "said an MSNBC headline during the briefing.

The briefing began with Trump determined to highlight a story in The Washington Post on Tuesday in which Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that "there is a possibility that the assault of the virus on our Nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just spent. And when I said this to the others, they stepped back, they don't understand what I mean. "

Trump tweeted Wednesday that Redfield was incorrectly cited, and made that claim again at the briefing. But Redfield said he was "accurately quoted." He even retweeted the story Tuesday without objection.

He said he was trying to say no that a second wave of the virus would be worse in the fall, but that it could be more difficult and complicated because they would be dealing with the flu season at the same time.

"I didn't say this was going to be worse. I said it was going to be more difficult," said Redfield.

Their dispute seemed to be more related to the headline in the story: The CDC director warns that the second wave of coronaviruses is likely to be even more devastating.

However, Trump is concerned about the administration figures that paint dire situations, insisting that the economy is poised to recover once the crisis is over. He has been rejecting the idea that there will be an even worse second wave of virus, or even that there will be a second wave.

"We will not go through what we went through in the last two months," he insisted.

Trump challenged a more optimistic scenario of the virus, that of the Governor of Georgia. Brian Kemp previously announced that companies like beauty salons, spas and gyms will be able to reopen starting Friday.

"I think it is too soon," said Trump. "But at the same time, you must do what you think is right."