Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen will perform at the & # 39; Jersey 4 Jersey & # 39;

Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth will cheer on the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity party, which will be raised to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen will headline the virtual benefit "Jersey 4 Jersey" on Wednesday, April 22.

Rock icons and stars like Halsey, SZA, Tony Bennettand Charlie Puth will offer performances and Whoopi Goldberg and Danny DeVito will make appearances for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund charity party, which will air live on Apple Music and SiriusXM's E Street Radio beginning at 7pm EST.

Other prominent live streaming Wednesdays include Margo PricePickathon presents a one-day concert event at 4pm EST and a Facebook set of The Mynabirds& # 39; Laura Burhenn (https://www.facebook.com/evanstonspace) starting at 8 p.m. ITS T.