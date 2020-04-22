Join Scott Tweedie from E! For HappE! Time with Maluma and more stars

Your happiness! The hour is about to get musical.
Of course, we are talking about ME! News and Morning pop co-host Scott TweedieThe exciting new digital live Instagram series where you will interview the biggest names in music and entertainment. Slated to start this week, Tweedie will take E! News & # 39; IG to chat with artists about new music, self-isolation and much more.
With many people trapped at home during this time, happy! Hour offers the perfect escape, as well as an opportunity for fans to reconnect with their favorite artists and even play some fun games. And, if you have seen Tweedie's Instagram, you know that the E! The personality knows one or two things about happy hour.
Tweedie will welcome her first guest, American idol alum artist and top-chart Adam Lambert, one! Instagram Live News this Thursday, April 23 at 5 p.m. PT. Tweedie and Lambert will not only catch up virtually, but the 38-year-old singer will be talking about his latest album, Velvet (out now).
Tweedie will then jump to Instagram Live on Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m. PT to chat with Colombian superstar Maluma. The "11 PM,quot; artist will give fans an update on Medellín and present his new single and music video for "Amor De Mi Vida,quot;. We know, exciting things.
Be sure to watch ME! News& # 39; The Instagram page for updates, since Tweedie will spend his next afternoons during the week interviewing different artists.
Therefore, for our readers over the age of 21, we recommend that you mix your favorite cocktail or cocktail and join us for a happy one! Time that you will surely remember!
