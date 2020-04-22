Joe Biden says he would choose Michelle Obama to be his running mate in the "In A Heartbeat,quot; presidential race

TSR Policy: Potentially presidential candidate Joe Biden is not shy about who he would like to have as a running mate during the presidential race. In a new interview, she says she would not hesitate to choose our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama to sit in that position as vice president.

"It would take her in an instant," Biden tells the Pittsburgh KDKA. "She is brilliant. She knows the way. She really is a good woman. The Obamas are great friends."

And while he would be excited to have her, Biden says he is not sure that she is interested in the position.

"I don't think I have any desire to live near the White House again," he said.

Joe says he is currently in the process of deciding who will be on his side, and reinforces the idea of ​​choosing a woman. He emphasizes the importance of having a woman in such a powerful seat in government.

"I will commit to that (it will be) a woman because it is very important that my administration sees itself as the public, as the nation." he says. "And there will be, promised that there will be a woman of color in the Supreme Court, that does not mean that there will not be a Vice President as well."

Various names have been released as potential career partners for Joe, including some of his former main opponents, who have seats. Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would accept the position if Biden asked her to be vice president. Senator Kamala Harris also said she would be "honored,quot; to be considered.