Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Welcome Baby Girl

Bradley Lamb
Queen & Slim actress, Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, have welcomed their baby girl.

Their reps confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps told the publication.

