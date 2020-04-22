Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Welcome Baby Girl

Queen & Slim actress, Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband, Joshua Jackson, have welcomed their baby girl.

Their reps confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE magazine.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps told the publication.

Jackson has spoken about the prospect of his wife giving birth during quarantine during a recent interview with Good Morning America.

"Obviously, it's a bit stressful right now and we're just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined," he said during the video interview. “The medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we're figuring it out day by day. But she’s healthy and the baby’s healthy, so that’s important, ”I added.

I've told Live with Kelly and Ryan, “We're just trying to figure out on a moment to moment basis how to get through this with our sanity. We're in the board game stage now. We did a lot, a lot, a lot of binge-watching last week, so now… we’ve moved our way through Monopoly. Now it’s actually Jenga. Jenga’s the thing! ”

Congratulations to the happy couple!