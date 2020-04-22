Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy's dating advice is too cute for words

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen Have the best relationship advice.
On Tuesday's episode at home of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, lifelong lovers answered questions from fans during the "Ask The Fallons,quot; segment. This time, viewers wanted to know if Jimmy and Nancy had any dating advice for new couples, and the duo provided the sweetest answers.
"You may realize that when you start dating, this might not be & # 39;the only & # 39; & # 39; the one & # 39; "The nightly host shared." Most likely, if not the one. It could be the one. I would say you are in the 5th percentile of that being "the one,quot;.
For her part, Nancy recalled Tonight's viewers show that actions speak louder than words. "Trust your actions, not your words," he explained. "So, you can hear the most beautiful things, you can hear promises, you can listen to everything you want to hear, but if that person you are dating is not following his actions, then it is just words."
"So trust yourself on that," Nancy continued. "Stop saying,‘ But, but, but. But, he said he liked him. " If he doesn't show you that he likes you, you know, it could be something different. "
Another important tip that the mother of two had was to get into each relationship knowing what you want, stressing that you don't have to "rush to the altar,quot; and that you can "enjoy each other,quot; if that's how I want it to be. Jimmy asked, "Did you know what you wanted with me?" Without hesitation, Nancy answered "Yes," and credited that advice for helping her find her perfect match in the Saturday night live alum.
"The craziest thing about you was that, for the first time in my life, someone told me to make that list of what I want and I just assumed I knew what I wanted, but I never dated someone who had something on the list of what I want. I wanted once I wrote it, "he recalled. "So once I did that, and I'm not kidding, I went to Passing fever and ta-da! "
Curious to know what was on his wife's list, Jimmy joked, "You wanted brown hair, good looks … tattoos." Entering, Nancy added: "Someone who is really muscular, handsome, and the most handsome prince in the world."
Watch Jimmy and Nancy give their best dating tips in the adorable video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML33e2066c8a99ccb4d395bc4f26d4f0ea12%