Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy's dating advice is too cute for words

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen Have the best relationship advice.

On Tuesday's episode at home of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, lifelong lovers answered questions from fans during the "Ask The Fallons,quot; segment. This time, viewers wanted to know if Jimmy and Nancy had any dating advice for new couples, and the duo provided the sweetest answers.

"You may realize that when you start dating, this might not be & # 39;the only & # 39; & # 39; the one & # 39; "The nightly host shared." Most likely, if not the one. It could be the one. I would say you are in the 5th percentile of that being "the one,quot;.

For her part, Nancy recalled Tonight's viewers show that actions speak louder than words. "Trust your actions, not your words," he explained. "So, you can hear the most beautiful things, you can hear promises, you can listen to everything you want to hear, but if that person you are dating is not following his actions, then it is just words."