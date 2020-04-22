Jessie James Decker closes reviews on underwear photo

Don't mess with Jess!

Jessie James Decker He is not here for the critical comments on his Instagram. The "Lights Down Low,quot; singer turned to her social media to respond to those she hated, leaving messages about her most recent photo. The image shows Jessie holding a glass of wine while lounging on a chair in her underwear, sneakers, and a T-shirt.

"Tuesday," she captioned the social media plugin, which also features one from Jessie and Eric DeckerChildren in the distant background.

After viewing the photo, many Instagram users began leaving comments criticizing Jessie for her post.

In response to a social media user who asked if Jessie walked "like this,quot; with her children around, Jessie replied, "Yes. It is no different than a swimsuit. I teach my children that the body is beautiful (emoji from heart) nothing to be ashamed of. "

Jessie and Eric share children Vivianne Rose Decker6 Eric Decker II, 4 and Forest Deckertwo.