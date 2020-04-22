Jennifer Lopez says she loved her Ben Affleck engagement ring

Bennifer!
Remember that beautiful pink diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck proposal to Jennifer Lopez with return in 2002? Well she certainly does.
the Hustlers star, who is currently engaged to Beau Alex Rodriguez, couldn't help but step over Affleck's ring during a recent conversation with Apple Music Zane Lowe. López participated in the home hangout this week together with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, during which the stars shared how they spend their time amid social distancing.
While talking to fellow singers, López explained that he is presenting movies to his children, such as Barbara Streisand& # 39; s Funny girl. When asked if he knew Streisand, López said yes.
"I met her at an Oscars party years ago," Lopez told the group during the virtual hangout. "I was, at the time, engaged to Ben Affleck, and I had … she really likes diamonds, which I didn't know. He had given me a pink diamond, which had a lot of pressure and was … whatever . "
"It wasn't 'whatever'," Lowe said as the group laughed.
"I mean, I loved receiving it, don't get me wrong," López replied. "Then she came up to me and I had heard about it. And I'm dying because she's Barbra Streisand and I said to myself, 'Oh my God!' She says, 'Can I see your ring?' ? & # 39; "
López remembered Streisand asking her about the ring and also about how she manages to be famous. Speaking to the celebrity group, López said that she "searched,quot; the entire moment with Streisand.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Affleck and López started dating in 2002, more or less when they were working on their infamous Gigli movie together
The duo, which made headlines around the world, canceled their engagement in 2004.
