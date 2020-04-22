Jennifer Lopez says she loved her Ben Affleck engagement ring

Bennifer!

Remember that beautiful pink diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck proposal to Jennifer Lopez with return in 2002? Well she certainly does.

the Hustlers star, who is currently engaged to Beau Alex Rodriguez, couldn't help but step over Affleck's ring during a recent conversation with Apple Music Zane Lowe. López participated in the home hangout this week together with Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, during which the stars shared how they spend their time amid social distancing.

While talking to fellow singers, López explained that he is presenting movies to his children, such as Barbara Streisand& # 39; s Funny girl. When asked if he knew Streisand, López said yes.

"I met her at an Oscars party years ago," Lopez told the group during the virtual hangout. "I was, at the time, engaged to Ben Affleck, and I had … she really likes diamonds, which I didn't know. He had given me a pink diamond, which had a lot of pressure and was … whatever . "

"It wasn't 'whatever'," Lowe said as the group laughed.