Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Shock Fans With Their Recent Plans

It’s been just revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making some plans regarding money moves these days. The Shade Room has all the available details about their alleged plans.

TSR cites news from Variety and reveals that these two are reportedly in early negotiations to buy a major league baseball team.

Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez is a familiar face on the baseball field, playing 22 season in the MLB and retiring as a New York Yankee. But what many people don't know is J.Lo is actually very familiar with owning sports teams. She’s part of an ownership group for the NFL team, Miami Dolphins (aka she’s not new to this, she’s true to this), ’TSR notes.

TSR also reported that according to variety, both J.Lo and A-Rod have retained JPMorgan Chase to help raise capital for a potential bid on the New York Mets.

Someone said: ‘Now that’s couple goals. I’m talking about 2020 J. LO, ’and another follower posted this message:‘ Ugh I thought this a break up announcement 😅… She gonna end up divorcing him, I can see it. ’

Another follower said: ‘METS !!!? 😭 does that mean they can't root for the Yankees anymore? What in the traitor-ship is this !? LOL.'

One other follower posted the following message: ‘Wow .. I don't think I can even afford a ticket to a game. And they out here buying teams. #fancy! 😂 ’

Someone else posted: ‘This is exactly why you may need to bounce in and out of relationships until you find the one who has it all, and you can give your all!’

Another commenter said: ‘I don’t understand this stuff. If I had that type of money, I would be opening schools in low income communities, giving them access to technology and great tutors, and helping people who are homeless. Maybe that’s just me. ’

J. Lo was recently in the spotlight again when it’s been revealed that despite the fact that she’s with A-Rod now, she was not afraid to gush over another engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez recalled receiving that gorgeous six-carat pink diamond from none other than Ben Affleck back in the early 2000s.



