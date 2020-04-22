Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hair Tips That Help Her Amid Self-Isolation

The late Barbara BushThe hair tip has been Jenna Bush HagerSaving grace during self-isolation.

This morning, the first first daughter turned Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host caught with In the room& # 39; s Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live. During his visit, the television personality spoke about his new appreciation for "simplicity,quot; in the midst of this pandemic.

"But I think that is one of the beautiful things of this time, even though it is a time of great difficulty for many, it is that simplicity, going back to the way I think that we were probably both raised, which is to eat every dinner with our family, sitting at the table and laughing, playing games, "reflected Bush Hager. "Realizing that things like hair highlights don't matter."

When the 38-year-old mother of three revealed that she now has some gray hair, she noted that her late grandmother's wise words helped her cope with it. Apparently, the former First Lady of the United States never cared too much about her gray hair.