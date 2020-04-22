Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Hair Tips That Help Her Amid Self-Isolation

The late Barbara BushThe hair tip has been Jenna Bush HagerSaving grace during self-isolation.
This morning, the first first daughter turned Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host caught with In the room& # 39; s Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live. During his visit, the television personality spoke about his new appreciation for "simplicity,quot; in the midst of this pandemic.
"But I think that is one of the beautiful things of this time, even though it is a time of great difficulty for many, it is that simplicity, going back to the way I think that we were probably both raised, which is to eat every dinner with our family, sitting at the table and laughing, playing games, "reflected Bush Hager. "Realizing that things like hair highlights don't matter."
When the 38-year-old mother of three revealed that she now has some gray hair, she noted that her late grandmother's wise words helped her cope with it. Apparently, the former First Lady of the United States never cared too much about her gray hair.
"My grandmother turned gray at such a young age and always made jokes that my father (former president George W. Bush) turned gray, "the Today shared star "But also, she said that anyone who cared too much about their hair was a bit boring. And I said, 'You know what? You're right!' My hair has gone to this, but whatever, you know? "
Fortunately, the husband of Bush Hager Henry Hager and the children have helped with touch-ups here and there.
Understandably, Bush Hager has been thinking a lot about his grandmother during this time, as the second anniversary of his death was Friday, April 17.
"I am sure that many people who have lost people they love wonder what they would be like right now," she added.
In addition to his grandmother's wise words, Bush Hager credited his mother. Laura Bush for being an example of calm in difficult times.
"(My dad) said the best thing he did, the best decision he made was to marry her, because she did not complain, and it was difficult. And she also gave him good advice and had a different temperament from hers, so she told him calmed down, "she said of the 73-year-old former first lady. "And also, he knew that … he could take care of the country knowing that our mother was making sure we were okay."
Although Bush Hager admitted to being more like her father and grandmother, she said she tries to channel Laura's "calm,quot;.
